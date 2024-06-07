Jilted youth stabs two sisters in Patna

Patna June 7 In a shocking incident, a youth stabbed two sisters multiple times with a knife in Patna’s Ramji Chak locality on Friday, the police said.

The victims have been admitted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) with multiple stab wounds where their condition is stated to be critical.

The accused has been identified as Govind Kumar, who was reportedly after the younger sister.

When she along with her elder sister stepped out of their house on Friday, Govind attacked them with a knife. The younger sister sustained serious stab wounds on her chest and neck.

The police said the accused had even abused the younger sister a few days ago.

“The incident took place on Brahmasthan lane in the RamJi Chak locality on Friday. The accused stabbed the two girls multiple times before fleeing from the spot. The victims have been admitted to the PMCH where their condition is stated to be critical. The accused is at large,” said Dinesh Kumar Pandey, DSP (law and order).

“The accused stays in the same locality. We are making efforts to nab him at the earliest," the officer added.

"The marriage of the younger sister has been fixed. To break her marriage, the accused even sent obscene messages to her fiance. After we complained to his family members a few days ago, he abused us," said a family member of the victims.

