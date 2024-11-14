Jio Financial, Zomato, and 45 Other Companies to Enter F&O; Check Full List

Jio Financial, Zomato and 45 other companies will enter the Nifty 50's Futures & Options (F&O) segment from November 29, 2024. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) gave this information on Wednesday, November 13. According to the NSE circular, some of the prominent companies are Zomato, Jio Financial Services and Avenue Supermart (Dmart). The addition of this, new contract has been announced following the approval of the market regulator SEBI.

With Jio Financial’s recent spin-off from Reliance Industries Limited and food delivery aggregator Zomato’s rapid growth in the food delivery market, the two companies represent sectors that have seen substantial interest from investors. Their debut in the F&O segment of the Nifty 50 would reflect their rising prominence in India’s financial and digital economy.

"Members are informed that F&O contracts on 45 additional securities will be available for trading from 29 November 2024," NSE said in a circular.

The list includes Adani Green Energy Limited, Angel One Limited, Apollo Tubes Limited, Adani Total Gas Limited, Bank of India, BSE Limited, Computer Age Management Services Limited, Central Depository Services (India) Limited, CESC Limited, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited. , Cyient Limited, Delhivery Limited, Avenue Supermarts Limited, HFCL Limited, Housing & Urban Development Corporation Limited, Indian Bank, IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited, Jio Financial Services Limited, Jindal Stainless Limited, JSW Energy Limited, Kalyan Jewelers India Limited, KEI Industries Limited, KPIT Technologies Limited, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Macrotech Developers Limited, Max Healthcare Institute Limited, NCC Limited, NHPC Limited, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited (Nykaa), Oil India Limited, One 97 Communications Limited (Paytm), PB Fintech Limited (Policybazaar), Poonawalla Fincorp Limited, Prestige Estates Projects Limited, SJVN Limited, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited, Supreme Industries Limited, Tata Elxsi Limited, Tube Investments of India Limited, Union Bank of India, Varun Beverages Limited, Yes Bank Limited, Zomato Limited have been included.