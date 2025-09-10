Jitendra Singh releases Central Civil Services Unified Pension Scheme Rules 2025, FAQ film

New Delhi, Sep 10 Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh, on Wednesday released the Central Civil Services (Implementation of the Unified Pension Scheme under the National Pension Scheme) Rules, 2025, enabling Central government employees to choose between the National Pension System (NPS) and the newly introduced Unified Pension Scheme (UPS).

Alongside the notification of the new rules, Jitendra Singh also released a short film addressing frequently asked questions on the UPS, aimed at clarifying key aspects of the scheme for employees and pensioners.

The Minister said that the notification marks an important step in giving Central government staff greater flexibility, noting that employees will have a two-week window to exercise their option between NPS and UPS.

To ensure wider awareness, the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) has planned an extensive outreach drive.

This includes social media campaigns, content on the Department’s official YouTube channel, and both online and offline workshops across ministries and departments.

“I am sure that this scheme would find interest among all stakeholders,” Dr. Jitendra Singh told journalists after the event.

According to officials, the Central Civil Services (Implementation of UPS under NPS) Rules, 2025 — notified on September 2 — cover a wide range of issues.

For employees joining UPS, the rules spell out how they can enrol and exercise their option in a clear manner. Importantly, those who change their mind later are not locked in forever — they can switch back to NPS, one year before retirement or three months before opting for voluntary retirement.

The rules also define how contributions will work under UPS, both from the employee and the government, so that deductions and matching deposits remain transparent. In case there is any delay by the authorities in registering someone under UPS or crediting their contribution on time, the employee will be compensated — ensuring they don’t lose out because of administrative lapses.

Another key area is protection for employees and their families in unexpected situations. If a government servant dies in service or becomes disabled, the family will have the choice to claim benefits either under the traditional Central Civil Services (CCS) (Pension) Rules or under UPS regulations, whichever is more beneficial.

The rules also explain what benefits will be paid in different retirement situations — whether it is normal retirement, voluntary retirement, premature retirement, retirement due to ill health, resignation, or even absorption into a PSU or autonomous body. Each of these scenarios has been clearly covered so that there is no ambiguity about entitlements.

Officials said the notification of these rules provides a clear framework for implementing the UPS and will help employees make an informed choice between the two pension systems.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor