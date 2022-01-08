Jitendra Singh reviews COVID-19 pandemic preparedness in J-K; advises to set up Dashboard, public helpline

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday reviewed COVID-19 pandemic preparedness in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and advised the setting up of a Dashboard as well as a public helpline in order to build up the confidence of the common masses.

The high-level online meeting connected different districts ranging from Jammu to Srinagar as well as the two divisional headquarters of Kashmir and Jammu respectively.

Jitendra Singh advised setting up of at least one Dashboard each in the office of Divisional Commissioner Jammu and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir respectively for real-time information, which could be shared and could also offer regular inputs for follow up.

The Minister also issued a number of other instructions in the wake of the course being followed by the third wave of coronavirus.

Observing that in certain instances, there was a delay in communication between District administration and Health Department, the Minister suggested setting up a Whatsapp group of all the concerned.

He said much of the improvement in our performance and delivery can be achieved by using existing technologies, which are already available.

As of now, Singh observed that most of the positive cases in the third wave have remained asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic with flu-like symptoms which invariably wane away in 4-5 days.

However, the Minister said, there is no room to be complacent because during the second wave also, there was a surge in the later weeks and, therefore, the next few weeks will determine the nature and course of this week's wave of the pandemic we are going through.

Singh said that during the first wave in early 2020, there was a regular mechanism for regular monitoring of different districts and regular coordination between the Centre and the UT.

He said the same mechanism would be evolved if required, but meanwhile the functionaries in the administration and elected representatives were free to be in touch with his office as and when required, whenever there was any coordination or intervention needed.

The Minister was informed that while the night curfew has been imposed in Jammu, no decision has yet been taken on imposing weekend lockdown on the pattern of Delhi-NCR.

There was a general demand for expediting the Genome Sequencing facility, in response to which the Director-General Health informed that necessary steps had already been taken in this direction.

The meeting was attended, among others, by Divisional Commissioner of Jammu, Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, Pandu Rang Pole, Mayor Jammu Chandra Mohan Gupta, Mayor Srinagar Junaid Mattoo, Director General Health Dr Salim Rehman, DDC Chairmen of different districts, Municipal Council Heads, District Development Commissioners and other concerned officials and representatives.

Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu, Pandu Rang Pole and Raghav Langar respectively, informed the Minister that by and large there was no major concern in each of the two Divisions.

In Kashmir Division, among the cases tested for Genome Sequencing so far, there was no one reported as Omicron case, whereas from the Jammu Division three cases had been reported.

The vaccination process was almost complete barring a few far-flung pockets in districts like Kishtwar.

DC Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz and DC Ramban Mussarat Islam also offered an update regarding weather-related constraints in their respective districts.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor