JJP’s Haryana Chief resigns, likely to join Congress

Chandigarh, April 8 In a major setback to the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in Haryana its state president Nishan Singh on Monday quit the party.

He’s likely to join the Congress. Speculations are rife that many JJP MLAs would jump ship along with him.

After the formation of the JJP in 2018, Nishan Singh was given the responsibility of the state president.

After breaking a four-and-a-half-year alliance with the BJP in Haryana, the Ajay Chautala-led JJP last month announced that it would contest, on its own, on all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The Lok Sabha polls for all 10 seats in Haryana will be held on May 25. The BJP has already announced its candidates for all seats.

