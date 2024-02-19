J&K admin declares Jammu ‘no drone zone’ ahead of PM Modi visit

Jammu, Feb 19 J&K administration has declared Jammu division as a “no drone zone” ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s one day visit to Jammu on February 20.

“In continuation to DPO Jammu’s order issued under endorsement No. conf/24/6318-38 dated 14.02.2024 regarding declaration of District Jammu as no Drone Zone (Temporary red zone) on 20.02.2024 undersigned by virtue of section 22 (2) of notification of Ministry of Civil Aviation regarding Drone rules 2021- declare District Jammu as “no drone zone” (Temporary Red Zone) on 19.02.2024 from 1800 hours to 20.02.2024 till 2300 hours,” an order by SSP Jammu reads.

It said that in lieu of provision contained in Rule 49 of Drone Rules 2021, police can take cognisance of the contravention of Rule 22 and Rule 27 of drone rules 2021, which are cognisable and non-compoundable.

Police have also beefed-up the security across the division and also passed on the strict instructions to the security officials.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor