Pulwama (J&K) [India], June 5 (AN): In a significant archaeological and spiritual discovery, the Jamaat Aitqaad Hanafiya team from South Kashmir unearthed the Holy Cave of Ruma Reshi in Rumsu.

This remarkable find has shed light on Kashmir's rich historical and cultural heritage, evoking reverence and awe from both the Muslim and Hindu communities.

Renowned religious scholar and former bureaucrat, Farooq Renzu Shah, took to social media to announce this significant achievement by a team from Jamaat Aitqaad Hanafiya of South Kashmir.

The team, consisting of Haji Mohammad Abdullah and Haji Nazeer, successfully discovered the Holy Cave of Ruma Reshi in Rumsu, located in the Pulwama District of South Kashmir.

According to Shah, Ruma Reshi of Kashmir has historical roots dating back to the time of the last Reshi Queen of Kashmir, Hazrat Kota Raani, who reigned from 1330 to 1339.

Ruma Reshi's existence predates well-known figures such as Lala Daed and Sheikh Ul Aalam, as Sheikh Ul Aalam mentioned Ruma Reshi's name alongside Zulqa Reshi. This cave holds immense historical and spiritual significance.

Haji Mohammad Abdullah, the Nigraan-e-Aala of Jamaat Aitqaad Hanafiya, was congratulated for identifying the cave.

The discovery of the Ruma Reshi cave is considered a significant achievement for the region. It is believed that the cave contains the grave of Ruma Reshi, further adding to its mystic allure.

Haji Nazeer Sahib, a companion of Haji Mohammad Abdullah Jeba, also received praise for his involvement in the discovery. Shah mentioned that the entire team of Jamaat Aitqaad Hanafiya International would now expedite their journey to the Ruma Reshi cave in Rumasu.

The news of this discovery brought joy to many, with people expressing their happiness and extending their congratulations. One user mentioned that the cave is situated in Rehmu, Pulwama.

This exploration of the Holy Cave of Ruma Reshi signifies a remarkable milestone for the Jamaat Aitqaad Hanafiya team as they continue their endeavours to discover and preserve the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of Kashmir.

Ruma Reshi's existence predating Sheikh Ul Aalam, along with the significant contributions of the last Reshi Queen of Kashmir, Hazrat Kota Rani, from 1330 to 1339, is revered by both the Muslim and Hindu communities for strengthening the Reshi cult.

It is highly likely that Ruma Reshi lived during the same period as Kota Rani. Subsequently, Lala Arifa, who lived from 1340 to the period of Shah Hamdan, played a prominent role in the historical landscape.

Sheikh Ul Alam was nourished with milk by Lala Daed, further highlighting the interconnectedness of these influential figures.

Therefore, the identification of the Holy Cave and Grave of Hazrat Ruma Reshi holds great significance in South Kashmir, the birthplace of Lala Daed and Sheikh Ul Aalam.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor