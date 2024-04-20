J&K: Arms & ammunition recovered, hideout busted in Reasi district
Jammu, April 20 J&K Police on Saturday claimed to have recovered arms and ammunition in the Arnas area of Reasi district in Jammu division after busting a hideout.
Police said that acting on the reliable information regarding the presence of a hideout in the Arnas area, an operation was launched to sanitise the area.
“We have recovered two detonators, 12 cartridges of Assault Rifle, one pull-through, one-hand held Tape recorder IED-enabled, one calculator IED-enabled, one battery and few connecting wires,” the Police said.
Police said that the search operation is still going on in the area.
