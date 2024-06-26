J&K DSP booked in disproportionate assets case

Srinagar, June 26 The J&K Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday filed a case against a Deputy Superintendent of Police for owning disproportionate assets, officials said.

An ACB spokesperson, in a statement, said that the case was filed against DSP Chanchal Singh after a probe revealed that the accused officer, during lucrative postings, had indulged in corrupt practices, to accumulate various moveable and immoveable properties in his own name and in the names of his family members and relatives as well as 'benami' (proxy) properties.

The properties include immovable properties comprising residential houses, plots, shops, and business establishments in different districts of Jammu region, and two hotels located in Kullu-Manali in Himachal Pradesh and also acquired huge bank balances and valuables.

"During the course of the investigation, after obtaining search warrants from the court, searches were conducted at the residences/offices of the accused as well as family members/relatives including residential houses and business establishments located at different places of Jammu, Srinagar & Manali. During searches, many incriminating documents and valuables were found, which were seized and taken for investigation purposes," the ACB statement said.

It also said that during the searches conducted in his hotels at Manali, a sale agreement, dated February 25, 2022, executed between Ved Parkash, resident of Shimla, and Rekha Devi, the wife of the DSP, was also recovered wherein she had purchased total land measuring 12-03 hectares (240 kanals approx) situated at Mohali and Phati Burua Kothi in Kullu-Manali for the total sale consideration of Rs 2.85 crore, out of which she has given Rs 25 lakh through cheques and Rs 25 lakh in cash.

"During the search conducted at Hatli, Kathua, some documents pertaining to benami properties in the shape of will deeds of huge chunks of land were also recovered," the spokesman said, adding that the searches at different locations are still in progress.

