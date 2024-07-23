J&K govt dismisses 4 employees for anti-national activities

Srinagar, July 23 The J&K government on Tuesday dismissed four employees, including two police constables, one junior assistant in the School Education Department, and one village-level worker in the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, for their involvement in anti-national activities, an official statement said.

The statement said the activities of these employees had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, which found them involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the state, evidencing their involvement in terror-related activities.

"Imtiyaz Ahmad Lone, a Constable in the Police Department and resident of Gamraj in Pulwama district, was involved in the commission of offence of supplying, transporting and facilitating delivery of arms and ammunition for executing terror acts.

"Bazil Ahmad Mir, Junior Assistant in the School Education Department and resident of Khurhama Lalpora in Kupwara district, was involved in the commission of offence of nurturing drug syndicate in and around the Lolab area and became a full-fledged trafficker of drugs and psychotropic substances, having a direct relationship with the terrorists/secessionists ecosystem," the statement said.

"The third person is Mushtaq Ahmad Pir, a Selection Grade Constable in J&K Police from Kalmoona in Kupwara district. Being a resident of the border area, he had established contacts with drug smugglers from across the border in Pakistan and was running a cartel in the North Kashmir belt. He had direct association with the kingpins of a narco-terror syndicate operating across the border and had direct ties with the terrorists/secessionists ecosystem.

"Mohd Zaid Shah, a village-level worker in the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and resident of Basgran in Baramulla district, is a hardcore drug peddler. He had received huge consignment of heroin from drug smugglers across the LoC, and played a pivotal role in the generation of funds derived from narco trade that inevitably gets channelised to sustain the terrorist/secessionists ecosystem in J&K.

"He was at the forefront of running a drug cartel in the North Kashmir belt and was in constant touch with individuals who exfiltrated into Pakistan in 1990 for terrorist training and are currently settled in PoJK," the statement added.

The statement also said that the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards anti-national elements who have been taking advantage of being in government service.

