J&K HC inaugurates three-day event resolving disputes to ensure speedy justice

An official statement said, "In a significant step towards reinforcing alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Monday inaugurated a three-day "Conduct of Mediation Advanced Course (Capsule Course), Training of Trainers Programme" simultaneously at Jammu and Srinagar."

"Under the patronage of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court Chief Justice Arun Palli, the Mediation and Conciliation Committee of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, in collaboration with the Jammu & Kashmir Judicial Academy and the Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authority on Monday inaugurated a three day "Conduct of Mediation – Advanced Course (Capsule Course), Training of Trainers Programme", simultaneously at Jammu and Srinagar campuses of Jammu and Kashmir Judicial Academy."

"The programme, scheduled from December 29 to 31, 2025, is a 20-hour advanced mediation training course aimed at enhancing the skills of mediators across the union territory," the statement said.

"At the Jammu campus, the inaugural session commenced with a welcome address by Naseer Ahmad Dar, J&K Judicial Academy Director, who highlighted the growing importance of mediation in strengthening the justice delivery system. He emphasised that advanced and practice-oriented mediation training plays a crucial role in equipping mediators with the skills required for effective conflict resolution."

"During his address, the J&K Judicial Academy Director also introduced the resource person and welcomed participants to the three-day programme."

"At the Srinagar campus, the programme opened with a welcome address by Tabasum Qadir Parray, Srinagar District Legal Services Authority Secretary, who underscored the relevance of mediation training in enhancing dispute resolution mechanisms," the statement added.

"She (Srinagar District Legal Services Authority Secretary) encouraged participants to actively engage with the course content and practical exercises. The inaugural session at Srinagar was also attended by Mir Sayeem Qayoom, Anantnag District Legal Services Authority Secretary."

The inaugural day featured Rita Das Mouzumdar, advocate at Assam's Gauhati High Court as the Resource Person, the statement said.

"She is also an accredited mediation trainer with the Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee of the Supreme Court. As per the course curriculum, the first day included structured theoretical and practical modules focusing on advanced mediation concepts, Session I dealt with Understanding Conflict and Conflict Resolution, covering the perception of conflict, causes of disputes, and resolution mechanisms."

This session included a role play exercise followed by group discussion and reflection, the statement added.

"Session II focused on mediation, including its definition, components, and the role of the mediator, with emphasis on core mediation principles."

"Session III addressed conduct of mediation, covering joint sessions, individual sessions, techniques to break deadlocks, and methods of closing mediation proceedings."

"The session provided participants with a comprehensive, start-to-finish overview of the mediation process. The sessions combined lectures, roleplays, and interactive discussions, enabling participants to apply theoretical principles to practical mediation scenarios," the statement said.

"The three-day advanced course aims to deepen participants' understanding of mediation processes, enhance practical skills, and strengthen the capacity of trained mediators across the Union Territory. Across both centres, participants appreciated the hands-on, simulation-based approach, noting that the structured role-plays offered practical clarity on how mediation tools can be integrated into everyday work."

"The simultaneous conduct of the programme at Jammu and Srinagar reflects the ongoing efforts of the J&K and Ladakh High Court to broaden mediation awareness and strengthen advanced dispute resolution capacity across the Union Territory," the statement added.

