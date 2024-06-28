J&K: Inmate injured in gas cylinder explosion in Kupwara jail, succumbs

Srinagar, June 28 Another jail inmate injured in a gas cylinder explosion inside J&K’s Kupwara district jail on July 19 succumbed in the hospital on Friday, taking the toll of inmates killed in this accident to two.

Officials said that Syed Tauseef Geelani of Karnah border town, who was admitted to Srinagar’s SMHS hospital after he was injured along with nine other inmates due to a cooking gas cylinder explosion in Kupwara district jail on July 19, 2024, succumbed on Friday.

The death toll in this accident has risen to two.

It must be mentioned that Tauseef was granted bail by the court on Thursday and as destiny would have it he died on Friday.

Authorities have handed over the body to the family for last rites.

