J&K L-G pays tributes to fallen soldiers

Jammu, May 6 Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday laid wreath and paid tributes to the Army personnel, who were killed in the ongoing operations against terrorists in the forests of Kandi in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

"The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs. Grateful nation will always be indebted to their unparalleled valour," the Lt. Governor said.

The Army said on Saturday that one terrorist was killed and another terrorist was likely injured in the gunfight that started after a contact was established by the security forces with the terrorists in the Kandi area in Rajouri district.

