J&K L-G Sinha meets family members of missing sailor

Jammu, March 19 The family members of missing Navy sailor from Jammu, Sahil Verma, called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday at the Raj Bhawan.

"The Lieutenant Governor assured every possible support from the J&K administration to the family to ensure the safe return of missing Navy sailor Sahil Verma," an official statement said.

Sahil Verma went missing from a Navy ship on February 27.

Despite extensive search efforts by the Navy and appeals from his family, Sahil remains reportedly missing.

