J&K LG reviews SASB control room operations

By IANS | Published: July 1, 2023 05:25 PM 2023-07-01T17:25:16+5:30 2023-07-01T17:30:03+5:30

Srinagar, July 1 Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday chaired a review meeting on Control ...

J&K LG reviews SASB control room operations | J&K LG reviews SASB control room operations

J&K LG reviews SASB control room operations

Next

Srinagar, July 1 Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday chaired a review meeting on Control Room operations set up at Raj Bhawan for Amarnath Yatra.

LG reviewed the queue management, deployment of security personnel, women constables, operation of langers and security forces at lower Holy Cave, installation of railings and heli services with the officers of the control room.

The Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board’s (SASB) control room is working 24x7 and coordinating with various stakeholders on the ground to ensure hassle-free pilgrimage.

“A big push has been made to improve the facilities for pilgrims and to provide best of comfort to make the spiritual journey a pleasurable experience,” the Lt Governor said.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Shri amarnath ji shrine board Shri amarnath ji shrine board Manoj Sinha Control room Up bhawan control room Central control room State command control room Mantralaya control room Uttarakhand state control room Control room up bhawan Shahdol police control room Command control room