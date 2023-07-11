J&K: NHAI works overnight to make alternate bypass to restore traffic on NH-44

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 11 : Work to construct an alternate bypass for restoring traffic on National Highway-44 at Chabba Seri was on in full swing overnight, said an official on Tuesday.

Work on restoring the portion of a road, which was washed in the heavy rains, was also underway simultaneously on Monday, the official informed further.

Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, said, "Work at Seri, Ramban, by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is underway to construct an emergency bypass to restore traffic on National Highway-44."

Earlier, Mohammed Jahangir, a local on his way to the area, said roads were being washed away in the downpour in the region, claiming that the administration had not made any attempts to rescue stranded tourists.

"We are facing a lot of problems. We are compelled to cover a significant distance on foot. Recently, a road was washed away during our journey. We had to walk around 1-2 kms in Makarkot and are now having to cover a further 3-4 kms on foot. As we reached Ramban, another road was washed away. There are no arrangements for the public as well as visitors. The administration should stop people from coming to the Ramban stretch or else make necessary arrangements for them to proceed further," he told ANI.

On Sunday, a shed where a langar (community kitchen) was opened for Amarnath pilgrims was washed away by the overflowing Chenab River in Ramban.

Langar owners said continuous and heavy rainfall in several regions over the past few days left the Chenab River in spate. The rising waters washed away the makeshift establishments for the Amarnath pilgrims, they informed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor