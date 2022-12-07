J&K police attach house falling within ambit of 'proceeds of terrorism'

Srinagar, Dec 7 J&K Police have attached a house falling within the ambit of 'proceeds of terrorism' at Awantipore in south Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

"On August 19/20, 2021, the police in Awantipora received an information through reliable sources regarding the presence of a group of terrorists in the house of Ahmad Najar, son of Mohd Najar, a resident of Danak Mohala Khrew, who were conspiring to carry out terror acts in the area," the police said.

"Accordingly, a joint cordon and search operation was launched along with the Army and the. When the cordon was being laid, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the operational party with the intent to kill the police/security forces personnel. The fire was effectively retaliated leading to an encounter."

The police said during the gun-battle, the terrorists by taking advantage of darkness managed to move into the house of Ghulam Nabi Najar, which is located adjacent to the initial target house.

"Subsequently, the terrorists were zeroed down and again a fire fight erupted between the police/security forces and the hiding terrorists, which led to the successful elimination of two terrorists.

"From the site of the encounter, two bodies of the slain terrorists were recovered, who were later identified as Musaib Mushtaq Bhat and Muzamil Ahmad Rather, both residents of Chakoora Pulwama," the police said.

The police further said that during the course of investigation, the involvement of Nizam-ud-Din Najar, son of Ahmad Najar from Danik Mohalla Khrew, came to the fore for providing logistic support to the neutralised terrorists. He was arrested in the instant case on August 21, 2021, for the commission of offences punishable under Sections 19 and 39 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, which were invoked in the instant case.

The police said the process of attaching the house used by the accused for intentional harbouring was initiated and submitted to the DGP for prior approval, which has been accorded by the competent authority.

"In pursuance of the said order and the powers conferred upon the investigating officer, the house belonging to Ahmad Najar, son of Mohd Najar, was attached," police said.

"people are once again requested to not harbour or provide shelter or extend logistics to terrorists/terror associates in their houses, failing which strict legal action will be taken against anyone doing so," the police said.

