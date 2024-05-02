J&K Police attach property of terror handler operating from Pak

Srinagar, May 2, The J&K Police have attached property worth lakhs of rupees belonging to a terror handler currently operating from Pakistan in Baramulla district, an official statement said on Thursday.

The police said the property in the form of land belonging to a terror handler currently based in Pakistan named Adrees Ahmad Mir, a resident of Singtung Gowhallan in Baramulla district, has been attached.

"The action was taken under Section 83 of the CrPC. Following a probe by the police, it was found that the property belonged to an absconder," the statement said.

"In the first four months of the current year, the police in Baramulla have attached 46 kanals of land belonging to 11 terror handlers who are currently operating from Pakistan," it added.

