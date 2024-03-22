J&K: Police officer dies after falling unconscious in Srinagar

Srinagar, March 22 An Assistant Sub-Inspector of police (ASI) died after falling unconscious on Friday in J&K’s Srinagar city.

Police sources said the ASI died in Abiguzar area adjacent to city centre Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

“The body of the officer has been shifted for completion of medico-legal formalities. Apparently, it looks like a case of heart failure, but the exact cause is being ascertained,” sources said.

--IANS

