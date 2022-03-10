J&K Police to probe Indian soldier's death

Srinagar, March 10 Following the recovery of the missing Indian Army soldier's body, the Jammu & Kashmir police on Thursday said they are investigating whether it was a terror incident or a murder.

Sameer Ahmad Malla went missing from his native village Lokipora in Khag area of Budgam district on Monday and his body was found on Thursday in the Khag area.

He had gone to his native village from Jammu where he was posted on duty in the J&K Light Infantry regiment.

The family members of the deceased soldier had said Malla had been abducted by terrorists.

Vijay Kumar, IGP (Kashmir), told the media that the police is investigating both angles, whether it is a terror incident or murder.

The slain soldier's role had come under investigation in 2018 for allegedly taking army officer Major Leetul Gogoi and a local Kashmiri woman to a hotel in Srinagar.

After being found with a local woman, Gogoi was punished by the Indian Army with loss of seniority for six months.

