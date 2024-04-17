J&K: Property of drug peddler attached in Shopian

Srinagar, April 17 J&K Police on Wednesday claimed that they have attached the property of a notorious drug peddler in south Kashmir’s district Shopian.

Police said the property which is a double-storey residential house worth Rs 25 lacs measuring 1769.635 Sqft belonging to notorious drug peddler Mahjabeen Banoo resident of Stadium Colony Batapora Shopian, constructed over Shamilat Section 5 land measuring 6.5 marlas.

“The property was identified as illegally acquired property during the course of investigation/enquiry conducted by Shopian Police,” the police said.

Police claimed that the property was prima facie acquired from illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances by the drug peddler.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor