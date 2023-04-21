JK: Search operations in Poonch where 5 Army soldiers killed in terror attack

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 21 : Special Operations Group of police and a bomb disposal squad on Friday arrived at Bhimber Gali in Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector where five soldiers lost their lives in a terror attack on a military vehicle a day ago.

According to officials, the vehicular movement has been stalled in the area and a search operation is underway.

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande and all ranks of the Indian Army salute the supreme sacrifice of the soldiers.

An Army vehicle moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajouri sector was fired upon by unidentified terrorists on Thursday, the Army said. The vehicle caught fire, due to the likely use of grenades by terrorists the army statement added.

Five personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles deployed for counterterrorism operations in the area died in the incident, the Army said.

Another soldier, who sustained serious injuries, was evacuated immediately and rushed to the Army Hospital at Rajouri, and is currently under treatment.

Earlier, White Knight Corps said that it "salutes the sacrifice" of five soldiers who were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The corps also said that it stands in solidarity with the bereaved families.

"White Knight Corps salutes the sacrifice of Hav Mandeep Singh, L/Nk Debashish Baswal, L/Nk Kulwant Singh, Sep Harkrishan Singh, Sep Sewak Singh, who laid down their lives in the line of duty in the Poonch Sector today. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families," it said on Twitter.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was briefed by Army Chief General Manoj Pande on the death of the five soldiers.

According to sources, the army jawans on the ground were keeping a watch on the situation and taking appropriate action.

