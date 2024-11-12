J&K: Winter preparedness in Gulmarg reviewed

Srinagar, Nov 12 In anticipation of the winter season and the expected increase in tourist footfall, a meeting was on Tuesday convened by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla.

The meeting brought together representatives from various line departments to review and strengthen winter preparedness in Gulmarg, with a focus on infrastructure, safety, and essential services to ensure a seamless winter experience for all.

"The review meeting underscored the importance of proactive measures to maintain Gulmarg’s status as a premiere winter destination," the statement said.

"The discussions centred on snow clearance, road connectivity, power and water supply, healthcare, and accommodation readiness."

The meeting addressed the important issue of snow clearance and road connectivity. Line departments presented strategies to ensure that the Tangmarg-Gulmarg route remains clear and accessible, even during heavy snowfall.

"Additional machinery will be deployed to enable rapid snow clearance, ensuring smooth travel for both tourists and locals," the statement added.

To ensure reliable power and water supply throughout the winter season, the Power Development Department (PDD) and Public Health Engineering (PHE) departments shared their action plans. Backup resources are in place to prevent service disruptions, ensuring that essential services continue without interruption during peak tourist periods.

In terms of healthcare, the Medical Department was directed to enhance medical services in Gulmarg, including the availability of emergency response teams and stationed ambulances.

"These measures are specifically designed to address snow-related injuries and hypothermia cases, ensuring quick and effective medical intervention," the statement said.

"The Tourism Department confirmed that all accommodations in the area had undergone maintenance checks and are winter-ready, equipped with heating and safety measures to provide a comfortable environment for visitors during the winter season."

The DC emphasised the importance of coordination between departments, particularly during adverse weather conditions. Effective communication and collaboration were highlighted as essential to ensuring the smooth operation of Gulmarg and maintaining its reputation as a safe winter destination.

The Director of Tourism Kashmir emphasised the need for preparedness as winter approaches, urging officers to ensure all tourist facilities are equipped for the season.

"He called for enhanced coordination with the Hotel Association to guarantee that accommodations meet safety and comfort standards," the statement said.

"Officers were also tasked with providing timely updates to visitors about weather conditions and events, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience in Gulmarg."

SSP Traffic Rural Kashmir briefed the chair on the winter traffic plan, focusing on the Narbal-Gulmarg route, especially Tangmarg to Gulmarg, and the inner routes of Gulmarg.

Key measures include improved traffic management, personnel deployment, and safety protocols to ensure smooth flow during the winter season.

The meeting was attended by CEO Gulmarg, SDM Gulmarg, Officers from line departments and representatives from the Hotel Association, Taxi Association, ATVs Association, among others.

"All participants expressed their commitment to ensuring a safe and memorable experience for both tourists and locals this winter season," the statement said.

