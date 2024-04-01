J&K: Youth stabbed in Srinagar, hospitalised

Srinagar, April 1 A teenager was stabbed and seriously injured in J&K’s Srinagar.

Police said that a teenager identified as Farhan Rafiq Wagay was stabbed by unidentified persons in Maloora area on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Sunday.

“He sustained serious head injury due to stabbing and was admitted to Jhelum Valley Medical College Hospital in Srinagar.

“A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation started to trace the assailants,” police said.

--IANS

sq/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor