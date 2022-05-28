JMM wants to become party in EC proceedings against CM Hemant Soren

In a letter to Jharkhand Governor, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) expressed interest in being a party to Election Commission's May 31 proceedings against party leader and Chief Minister Hemant Soren following BJP's "CM granting mining lease to himself" allegations.

The BJP has also demanded Hemant Soren's disqualification from the state assembly.

Soren has been asked to appear before the Election Commission on 31 May over having a mining lease in his name.

The letter has been written by Vinod Pandey, the General Secretary of JMM requesting the Governor to forward the letter to the Election Commission of India.

"JMM is vitally interested in the above-mentioned proceedings before the Election Commission and seeks intervention and to be added party in the above proceedings as its rights and interest will be affected by any order that may be made by the commission and so as to present that true political and administrative situation prevailing in the state under the leadership of Hemant Soren and to clear the confusion which has been created by the petitioner party," read the letter.

JMM is of the view that Hemant Soren is a member of JMM and he contested the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly Election on a JMM ticket showing the party has the right to represent its side before the commission.

"As is well known Hemant Soren is a member of the JMM and has been elected to the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly on the ticket of JMM and is a presently holding the office of Chief Minister of the state by virtue of having been elected as the leader of the JMM legislative party," the letter further read.

Bhartiya Janata Party is the petitioner in this matter. On BJP complaint, the Jharkhand governor forwarded this matter to the election commission. The Commission issued notice to the Chief Minister Hemant Soren asking why he should not be disqualified under section 9A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

JMM alleged that the petition by the BJP is politically motivated with a view to disturbing the smooth functioning of the government of Jharkhand presently headed by Hemant Soren as Chief Minister of the state.

"The petitioner party has made totally baseless allegations against the Chief Minister seeking his qualification from the membership of the state Legislative Assembly which are malafide, falls and vexatious, alleged JMM.

( With inputs from ANI )

