JNU students march towards Vasant Kunj police station claiming ABVP pelted stones over screening of BBC documentary

Jawaharlal Nehru University students marched towards Vasant Kunj police station late on Tuesday night amid claims of stone pelting by ABVP during the screening of a banned BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

JNU Students Union President Aishe Ghosh alleged that ABVP pelted stones during the screening.

"ABVP pelted stones, but no step by the administration yet. We almost completed the film's screening. Our priority is that electricity should be restored. We will file FIR," Ghosh told ANI.

"Do these people hurling allegations have any evidence that we pelted stones? We did not pelt stones at all," JNU student from the ABVP Gaurav Kumar told ANI.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police told the mediapersons, "If we receive a complaint from any section of JNU, necessary legal action as deemed appropriate will be taken."

( With inputs from ANI )

