Jodhpur clashes: Gajendra Shekhawat warns of protest, says law and order situation is in disarray in Rajasthan

Following the clashes between two groups in Jodhpur over the issue of putting up a flag which led to stone-pelting, Union Minister and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday said that the law and order situation is in disarray in Rajasthan.

The BJP MP also warned the Congress-led government in the State that if no action is taken in the Jodhpur incident, then they will hold a massive protest at Jalori Gate in the city.

Clashes broke out at the Jalori gate circle in Jodhpur, the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's home district, on the issue of putting up a flag leading to violence as some people resorted to stone-pelting.

"What happened at the time of morning Namaz that immediately afterwards cars were vandalised, houses were pelted with stones, women were insulted in Jodhpur. Police did not take any pre-emptive steps to prevent this," the Union Minister said.

"We have warned the administration that if no action is taken in this incident, then, we will hold a massive protest at Jalori Gate in Jodhpur," he added.

Shekhawat further slammed the Rajasthan government and said that it is the failure of the local administration.

"It's the failure of the local administration. After a whole night's conversation, after the action-reaction, if such an incident happens in the morning, it means that the administration was not serious, or was working under a rough invisible pressure. In the evening such a list will come that there will be hundreds of people who have suffered minor injuries," he said

BJP has given an ultimatum to the Ashok Gehlot government of 7 pm if FIRs are not registered in the incident.

"We have given the administration an ultimatum of 7 pm to register FIRs in this incident. If FIRs are not registered, then thousands of us will sit on protest," added the Union Minister.

Rajasthan Police has detained three persons in connection with the clashes while the district administration has imposed a curfew from 1 pm today to May 4 midnight, according to an official order.

This morning, police resorted to a lathi-charge after clashes again broke out between two communities at Jalori Gate, following Eid prayers. This followed the tense atmosphere which prevailed here on Monday after stone-pelting between two groups over objections raised over the raising of a flag at Balmukand Bissa at the Jalori Gate intersection circle. After stone-pelting started, police tried to control the situation and disperse the crowd.

Following the incidents, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed to the people to maintain peace in the area. "I want to appeal to people to maintain peace. I've also instructed police to deal strictly with anti-social elements. Everyone should understand that we've to maintain brotherhood," Gehlot told ANI.

Jodhpur district administration also suspended all mobile internet services in Jodhpur district from 1 am today, as a precautionary measure.

According to an order issued by Jodhpur Divisional Commissioner Himanshu Gupta, all internet services have been suspended in Jodhpur beginning from 1 am till further notice.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor