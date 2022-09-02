John Varghese's re-appointment as St. Stephen's College principal illegal: DU

New Delhi, Sep 2 The Delhi University has said that the re-appointment of John Varghese as the principal of the St. Stephen College even after the end of his tenure in office is illegal.

In a letter to the St. Stephen College, the Delhi University said the decision to extend the period of appointment of Varghese as Principal for one more term is void from now on.

The university said that he was appointed as the principal on March 1, 2016 but the college's decision to extend his tenure for another term is illegal as an individual can hold the office of principal for five years.

It also said that re-appointment for a second term is possible only after following the due process of selection.

The Assistant Registrar, University of Delhi, in an official communication has said that there is no provision in the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations to extend the appointment of the existing principal for a period of five years.

It, however, said that principal may be re-elected for another period. However, the norms have been violated by the supreme council of the college, which is not valid.

The letter further said that it is mandatory for the colleges to ensure that the provisions of the UGC regulations included in the university's calendar are properly complied with.

It added that St Stephen's College has violated the spirit of the provision of the UGC Regulations, 2018.

