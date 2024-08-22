JPC chief Pal explains ‘purpose and objective’ of Waqf Bill

New Delhi, Aug 22 As the first meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill got underway on Thursday, the Chairperson of the panel Jagdambika Pal sought to allay apprehensions of the minority community and said that the ‘reform’ was aimed at improving and ‘bringing more value’ to the lives of Muslims.

Speaking to media persons ahead of the JPC meeting, BJP MP Pal said, "The Bill aims to provide extensive opportunities to as many people as possible from minority organisations. Its purpose is to allocate resources for religious or charitable activities.

Explaining the need and purpose of the Bill, he told IANS, "The government has a specific purpose for bringing this Bill, which is that the properties handed to the Waqf should help the backward Muslims and women. The government presented the Bill and it has been referred to the JPC. All the members of our JPC will discuss this Bill. We will discuss all the concerns of the Muslim community with the members of the JPC."

"We should not limit our discussions about the Waqf Bill to just stakeholders. It's important to also discuss it with the chairpersons of the State Waqf Boards and key organisations within the minority community, such as the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind. By doing so, we can ensure we provide opportunities to the maximum number of people," he added.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the first significant piece of legislation introduced by the Modi 3.0 government, has also sparked considerable controversy among Muslim organisations and Opposition parties.

The new Bill proposes to rename the Waqf Act of 1995 as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development Act.

Waqf refers to property dedicated exclusively to religious or charitable purposes under Islamic law. Once declared Waqf, the order cannot be revoked. The amendments included in the Bill seek to address this issue.

There are around 30 Waqf Boards in India, managing properties that cover over 9 lakh acres, with an estimated value of Rs 1.2 lakh crore, making them the third-largest landowners in the country after the Indian Railways and the Defence Ministry.

