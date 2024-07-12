June 25 Declared 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' By Modi Government

On June 25th every year, India will now observe 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas.' The announcement was made by Home Minister Amit Shah on X. The decision made by the government led by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji is intended to honor the spirit of millions who struggled to revive democracy despite facing inexplicable persecution at the hands of an oppressive government. The observance of 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' will help keep the eternal flame of individual freedom and the defense of our democracy alive in every Indian, thus preventing dictatorial forces like the Congress from repeating those horrors.

On June 25, 1975, at midnight, the then President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed declared a state of emergency in India following advice from Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The emergency lasted until March 21, 1977. Indira Gandhi made the announcement in a broadcast on All India Radio late that night, shortly after the Supreme Court granted a conditional stay on the Allahabad High Court's decision declaring her election to the Lok Sabha invalid. The Supreme Court had also instructed Gandhi to refrain from participating in parliamentary proceedings. Gandhi reassured the nation in her address, stating, "The President has declared an Emergency. There is no need to panic," but her declaration led to the widespread arrest of opposition leaders.

For much of the Emergency, most of Gandhi's political opponents were imprisoned and the press were censored. During this time, mass campaign for vasectomy was spearheaded by her son Sanjay Gandhi. The final decision to impose an emergency was proposed by Indira Gandhi, agreed upon by the President of India, and ratified by the Cabinet and the Parliament from July to August 1975. It was based on the rationale that there were imminent internal and external threats to the Indian state.

