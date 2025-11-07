'Jungle Raj' ruined flourishing Dalmiya Nagar, people of Rohtas witness to it: PM Modi in Bhabua

Patna, Nov 7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, continuing his tirade at the RJD-led mahagathbandhan during poll campaign for the second phase, recalled the flourishing growth of Dalmiya Nagar and how the whole industry as well as the city was left ruined and destroyed because of the lawlessness and misrule under the RJD-led jungle raj era.

Addressing a mega rally in Bhabua, PM Modi said that Dalmiya Nagar, one of the oldest and biggest industrial complexes – formed during British rule, saw the emergence of a flourishing township and opening myriad opportunities for Bihar’s youth but it became a victim of jungle raj and all the factories and mills disappeared from the region and people of Rohtas were witness to this - thus robbing the people of huge employment opportunities.

“A thriving industrial town was being built through decades of hard work, but then the politics of misrule arrived, and jungle raj came into being. Extortion, ransom demands, corruption, cuts and commissions, murder, kidnapping, strikes... all this started happening. In the blink of an eye, jungle raj destroyed everything,” PM Modi said, warning people to stay cautious while exercising their right to vote in the elections.

The Prime Minister also lambasted the previous dispensations for not allowing exploration of Kaimur’s tourism potential. He said that the region was home to diverse vegetation and picturesque locations, but it could never get its due because of the RJD’s misrule.

He added that this region remained under red terror during the RJD rule, and it was only the NDA government that its natural beauty and picturesque locations started enticing tourists from across the country.

The Prime Minister also tore into the two Yuvrajs – Rahul and Tejashwi, for keeping themselves and their families above the constitution makers, including Babasaheb Ambedkar.

“These people don't respect anyone except their own family. The Congress ended Baba Saheb Ambedkar's politics because his stature was higher than that of the Congress's royal family. They couldn't tolerate Babu Jagjivan Ram ji either, and they did the same with Sitaram Kesri ji,” he said.

The Prime Minister also lambasted the two 'naamdars' for their 'disdainful' approach towards Lord Ram and his birthplace and stated that they have deliberately refrained from visiting there (Ayodhya) because they do politics of appeasement and believe that their vote bank will slip from their hands if they visit the holy land of Lord Ram.

