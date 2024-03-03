Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay Announces Resignation from Calcutta High Court

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, a respected Judge of the Calcutta High Court, has announced his intention to resign from his esteemed position. In an interview with local Bengali news outlet ABP Ananda, Justice Gangopadhyay shared his decision to step down from his role as a Judge.

Justice Gangopadhyay's resignation comes as a significant development in the legal landscape of West Bengal. His tenure on the bench has been marked by dedication to upholding justice and the rule of law. As a prominent figure in the Calcutta High Court, his departure is likely to have an impact on the judiciary and legal proceedings in the region. The reasons behind Justice Gangopadhyay's decision to resign have not been disclosed publicly.