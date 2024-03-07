Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Former Calcutta High Court Judge, Joins BJP in Presence of Suvendu Adhikari

Former Calcutta High Court judge Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay joined the BJP on Thursday, March 7, in West Bengal's Kolkata, in the presence of state party chief Sukanta Majumdar, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari, and others. Gangopadhyay announced on Tuesday that he would be joining the BJP after forwarding his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu earlier in the day.

According to him, BJP is the only national party which can take on the might of the Trinamool Congress, which is basically a party of anti-social elements. When specifically asked whether he will be contesting the Lok Sabha polls on behalf of BJP, he said that he is himself not aware whether he will contest or not. “I am yet to join the BJP formally. Whether I will not contest or not, I have made the decision to join BJP,” he said while speaking to the media on Tuesday afternoon.

After joining the BJP, Abhijit Gangopadhyay said, "Today's joining is nice. The way they have welcomed me is overwhelming...Everybody knows corruption is to be fought."

"It is a very bad incident. The state leaders have gone there. They have been prevented from reaching there. Despite that, they have reached and stood beside the women there and BJP is taking up the cause of oppressed people in Sandeskhali," Gangopadhyay on Sandeshkhali case.

Speaking on the occasion, he also said that the constant abuses showered at him by Trinamool Congress spokespersons had encouraged him to join politics. “They are not aware that a judge cannot be personally attacked. That is exactly what they had been doing. They had been constantly abusing me since many of their corrupt activities were getting revealed every day,” he said.