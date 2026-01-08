Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta appointed Chief Justice of Uttarakhand HC

New Delhi, Jan 8 The Centre on Thursday cleared the appointment of Allahabad High Court judge, Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta, as the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court.

As per a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice, the President, in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 217(1) of the Constitution of India, appointed Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta, Judge of the Allahabad High Court, as the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.

The appointment will take effect upon the superannuation of the incumbent Chief Justice, Guhanathan Narendar, on January 9.

The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, in its meeting held on December 18, 2025, had recommended the elevation of Justice Gupta as the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court, following the retirement of Justice G. Narendar on January 9.

Born on October 9, 1964, Justice Gupta graduated in law from Lucknow University in 1987 and was enrolled as an advocate on December 6 of the same year. Before elevation to the Bench, he practised mainly on the civil, rent control and constitutional sides. Justice Gupta was elevated as an Additional Judge of the Allahabad High Court on April 12, 2013, and took oath as a Permanent Judge on April 10, 2015. He is currently serving as a senior judge at the Allahabad High Court and is also a Member of its Administrative Committee. He is the Executive Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh State Legal Services Authority and is due to retire on October 8, 2026.

He was appointed Acting Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court in 2023, following the retirement of Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker, and served in that capacity until the appointment of Chief Justice Arun Bhansali.

