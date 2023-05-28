Justice Ramesh D Dhanuka sworn as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 : Justice Ramesh D Dhanuka was on Sunday sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

Dhanuka was administered the oath of office by Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais at the Raj Bhavan.

Born on May 31, 1961, Dhanuka did his schooling in Mumbai. He acquired a Bachelor's degree in Commerce and studied Law at the University of Bombay.

He started the practice of Law at Bombay High Court in 1985 in the chamber of Justice DR Dhanuka(Retired), till his elevation as High Court Judge of Bombay in 1990.

Dhanuka joined the chamber of SR Shah, a retired City Civil Judge and leading senior advocate in the year 1990.

He was on the senior counsel panel of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai for the last several years and has appeared in a large number of matters representing the Municipal Corporation in the Bombay High Court.

Dhanuka joined as an additional Judge of the Bombay High Court on January 23, 2012.

