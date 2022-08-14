Jyotiraditya Scindia to lead 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in Gwalior

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia will be inaugurating a photo exhibition and spearheading various programmes at Maharani Lakshmi Bai Ki Chhatri and Central Jail in Gwalior as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last year announced that August 14 will be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' to remind the nation of the sufferings and sacrifices of Indians during the partition in 1947.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, a photo exhibition will be organised by Civil Aviation Ministry on August 14 at Maharani Lakshmi Bai Ki Chhatri in Gwalior.

The event will be inaugurated and led by Scindia.

During the event, he will be hoisting the national flag at Maharani Lakshmi Bai Samarak, paying his tributes to the freedom fighters of our freedom struggle and will also meet and felicitate their family members.

During this visit, the Minister will also be inaugurating Railway Hockey Stadium, Media Center at Phoolbagh and various upgradation works at a district hospital in Murar.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) is being observed by the Central government and the Indian populace to mark the country's 75th anniversary of independence with an enthusiasm to bring the Tiranga home and be a part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements.

This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence.

Last month, Prime Minister Modi launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Ministry of Culture said.

He also urged the people of India to hoist the tricolour at their homes between August 13th and 15th to celebrate the 75th Independence Day.

PM Modi on Friday shared pictures of people taking Tiranga rallies from all over India. Sharing a photo in which hundreds of people took out a Tiranga march, PM Modi said: "This is a great collective effort by the people of Visakhapatnam. I admire the enthusiasm towards #HarGharTiranga."

Earlier, Indian citizens were not allowed to hoist the National Flag except on selected occasions. This changed after a decade-long legal battle by industrialist Naveen Jindal culminated in the landmark SC judgement of January 23, 2004, that declared that the right to fly the National Flag freely with respect and dignity is a fundamental right of an Indian citizen within the meaning of Article 19(1) (a) of the Constitution of India.

Lauding the Centre and PM Modi for the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, Naveen Jindal has urged every Indian to make 'Har Din Tiranga' their motto.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor