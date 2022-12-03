'Kaali' poster row: Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai appears in Delhi court

The producer of the documentary film 'Kaali' appeared in Delhi court through her counsel on Saturday. The court had issued summons to producer Leena Manimekalai and her production house.

A suit sought an interim injunction to restrain the defendants from depicting goddess Kaali in the way they have depicted in a poster and video.

The counsel for Leena Manimekalai and her production house appeared before the court. The counsel submitted that she has not been supplied a copy of the suit.

The Civil Judge Abhishek Kumar of Tees Hazari Court directed the plaintiff to supply a copy of the suit to her.

The court has listed the matter on February 7, 2023 for further hearing.

The plaintiff advocate Raj Gaurav had sought to serve the defendants through email as well as Whatsapp.

In view of the submissions, the court had issued summons through all modes including service through email as well as Whatsapp.

The court earlier had issued summons to Canada-based filmmaker Leena Manimekalai and others.

Earlier the concerned civil judge had said the relief of interim injunction is discretionary relief.

Further, as held by Supreme Court in a number of cases, the ex-parte ad-interim injunction has to be granted in exceptional circumstances. The judge had said that the defendant needs to be heard before passing any order.

Advocate Raj Gaurav filed the suit seeking a permanent and mandatory injunction against the defendants. He stated that the defendants had depicted the Hindu Goddess Kali in a very uncalled way in posters and promo videos for their upcoming movie 'Kaali'.

The poster of the film depicts Hindu Goddess Kali smoking cigarettes which not only hurts the religious sentiments of common Hindus but is also against the basics of morality and decency, he added.

The plea said that the poster was tweeted by Leena Manimekalai from her Twitter handle.

The plaintiff sought an interim injunction to temporarily restrain the defendants from depicting Goddess Kaali in the way they have depicted in the poster, video and tweet.

The Delhi Police filed a case against Leena Manimekalai in connection with the controversial poster of her documentary. The Indian High Commission in Canada had urged authorities to withdraw the "disrespectful depiction of Hindu Gods" showcased at the Aga Khan Museum, in Toronto.

The appeal came in the wake of a social media uproar over the controversial poster of the documentary film.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor