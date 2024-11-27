Kailash Gahlot Steps Down from Delhi Legislative Assembly, Submits Resignation to Speaker Ram Niwas Goel

Former Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot has resigned from his membership of the Delhi Legislative Assembly and submitted his resignation to the Speaker, Ram Niwas Goel.

As you may know, I resigned from my position as a Minister in the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) on November 17, 2024. On the same day, I also stepped down from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party. The majority of the reasons for my decision were outlined in the letter I sent to Shri Arvind Kejriwal ji on November 17, 2024, which is attached herewith.

The main reason was the fact that AAP had begun to deviate from its moral and ethical values, thereby making it difficult for me to continue. I hereby now tender my resignation from Legislative Assembly of Delhi, Gahlot said in a letter.

Kailash Gahlot, who recently resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The announcement was made in the presence of Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and several other senior BJP leaders.