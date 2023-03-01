Kala Jathedi gang member held in Delhi, 61 gms of amphetamine recovered

New Delhi, March 1 Delhi Police has arrested a 30-year-old drug

peddler-cum-member of the infamous Kala Jathedi gang and recovered 61 grams of amphetamine drugs from his possession, an officer said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Kapil Dagar, a resident of village Jharoda Kalan, is also found previously involved in robbery and arms act cases registered across the city.

The officials said that Dagar, along with his associate, had also threatened one complainant recently to turn hostile before the court in a case registered against his associates.

According to police, on February 23, specific information regarding Dagar, who commits crime on the direction of his cousin Sachin Bhanja and supplies drugs in Dwarka, was received.

"Acting on the inputs, a trap was laid near Ganda Nala, Main Najafgarh Road and Dagar was apprehended," said M. Harsha Vardhan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

During cursory search, 61 grams of fine quality amphetamine was recovered from his possession.

On interrogation, he also confessed that he, along with his associate Sudhir, had threatened one person in the area of Mohan Garden on direction of Bhanja, who is in judicial custody and a member of the gang.

"Efforts are being made to nab the co-accused Sudhir," said the official.

