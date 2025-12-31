Kaliganj blast case: Tamanna Khatun's mother attempts suicide

Kolkata, Dec 31 The mother of Tamanna Khatun, a minor girl who was killed in a crude bomb attack at Kaliganj in West Bengal's Nadia district in June, attempted suicide at her home, said the police on Wednesday.

Fortunately, she survived because family members noticed the matter and rushed her to the hospital. According to the family, she has been suffering from severe depression since losing her child. The police were later informed about the incident.

It was learnt that Sabina Bibi took multiple sleeping pills on Tuesday after failing to come to terms with the death of her minor daughter. She is currently undergoing treatment at Shaktinagar District Hospital in Nadia district's Krishnanagar. Her condition is said to be stable.

Since the death of the girl, at least ten people have been arrested on suspicion of involvement in the bombing. The matter even reached the Calcutta High Court. However, the wound of losing her daughter, Tamanna Khatun, has not healed for Sabina. Therefore, she attempted suicide at home on Tuesday, said the family members.

It may be recalled that Tamanna Khatun was killed in a crude bomb attack at Kaliganj on June 23.

The bypolls for Kaliganj Assembly constituency in Nadia district were conducted on June 19, and the results were announced five days later.

After Trinamool Congress candidate Alifa Ahmed was declared elected by a huge margin, the ruling party's supporters took out a victory procession. Someone in the crowd hurled crude bombs towards the residence of Tamanna Khatun, in which the minor girl was killed.

Khatun's parents had alleged that their house was deliberately targeted by the ruling party’s "goons" because of their political affiliation with the CPI(M). Since the beginning, the victim’s parents had been accusing the Krishnanagar District Police in Nadia district, under whose jurisdiction Kaliganj comes, of trying to shield the real culprits behind their daughter's killing.

The victim’s mother alleged that although she named 28 individuals in the complaint, against all of whom cases were registered, the investigating officials arrested just 10 individuals. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had then posted on her X handle, instructing the police to arrest the culprits quickly and ensure the strictest punishment. The police, within 24 hours, arrested those accused of the bombing.

Later, in July, the family of Tamanna Khatun approached the Calcutta High Court seeking justice for their daughter's death. The family had requested a CBI investigation. In September, 84 days after the incident, the state police filed the first 340-page charge sheet on this count.

