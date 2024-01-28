Kalkaji Mandir Tragedy: Stage Collapse Leaves 1 Dead, 17 Injured During Religious Ceremony

One person died and 17 others were injured when a stage inside Delhi's Kalkaji temple collapsed during a ritual ceremony on Saturday. The injured individuals have been hospitalised and are currently receiving treatment. According to news agency ANI, the event took place with no permission, although sufficient staff was deployed to maintain law and order. While details surrounding the event require further investigation, the tragic stage collapse at Delhi's Kalkaji temple highlights the need for robust safety protocols to ensure the well-being of attendees at all gatherings.

#WATCH | Delhi | 17 people injured and one died when a platform, made of wood and iron frame, at a Mata Jagran at Mahant Parisar, Kalkaji Mandir collapsed at midnight on 27-28 January. Case registered against the organisers.



(Video: Viral visuals confirmed by Police) https://t.co/r6bE9dh3dspic.twitter.com/xJgJ0wSdqB — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2024

With approximately 1500–1600 people in attendance, the crime team visited the scene. The condition of all other injured individuals is stable, with a few sustaining fractures. According to police, one elevated platform–made of wood and iron frame– was erected near the main stage for seating the families of organisers and VIPs during a ‘Mata Jagran’ at Mahant Parisar in Kalkaji Mandir.“At about 12.30 am (on Saturday), the elevated platform curved down as it could not bear the weight of people sitting/standing on this stage. Some people who were sitting below the platform got injuries,” police said.Police said that no permission was granted to hold the event which had a gathering of around 1500-1600 people. Singer B Praak also attended the event.However, sufficient staff was deployed to maintain law and order. The event has been organised at the temple for the past 26 years.“One lady, about 45 years of age, was brought dead at MAX hospital who is still unidentified. The deceased was taken to the hospital by two people in an auto. Efforts are being made to identify the deceased,” police said.A crime team of Delhi Police visited the spot and a case under sections 337, 304A and 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered in connection with the matter.

