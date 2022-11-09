Kalyani strategic systems gets howitzer export order worth USD 155 million

In a major success for Indian firm Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited on Wednesday announced receiving an order worth USD 155 million for supplying howitzers.

However, the Baba Kalyani-owned company did not disclose the buyer except for clarifying that it was in a non-conflict zone.

"We are pleased to inform that Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has been awarded an export order for a 155mm Artillery Gun platform to be executed over a 3-year timeframe. The total value of the order is USD 155.50 million," the company said in a statement.

"This order, to a non-conflict zone, is a great testament to the Indian government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat agenda and its sustained push to promote exports of Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured (IDDM) advanced defense platforms from India," it said.

Kalyani is one of the major investors in the defense sector and has been offering a number of weapon systems to India as well as foreign countries.

The company has been working with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to develop the advanced tower artillery gun system (ATAGS) and has also developed an ultra-light howitzer.

The Prime Minister has also urged the defence industry to develop its products for the global market and achieve USD 5 billion targets by 2025.

( With inputs from ANI )

