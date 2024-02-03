Kamal Nath Denies BJP Switch Rumors, Says All Are Free To Join Any Party

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath dismissed rumors of him joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, emphasizing that political leaders are free and not bound to be associated with any outfit. Nath's comments came in response to media queries about the defection of his colleague Acharya Pramod Krishnam to the BJP and the possibility of others following suit.

All are free, not bound to be associated with any party, Nath said. Regarding speculation surrounding his own party allegiance, Nath remarked, There are so many rumors going on, what can I say about them? Nath, who has represented Chhindwara in the Lok Sabha nine times, refrained from confirming whether he would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, deferring such decisions to the party.

The recent meeting between Congress leader Krishnam and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where Krishnam invited Modi to the foundation stone laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal on February 19, fueled speculation of his potential BJP affiliation. Krishnam, who had previously criticized his party for skipping the idol consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, faced defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Lucknow.