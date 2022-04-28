Kamal Nath resigns as Congress Legislature Party leader in MP

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath resigned as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday and his resignation has been accepted by party president Sonia Gandhi, sources said. Sources added the party chief has appointed Govind Singh as the new CLP leader. Singh is the MLA from Lahar in Bhind district.

Nath, who is the state party president, resigned as CLP leader in view the party’s “one person, one post” policy.Nath is a former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and a former union minister. The Madhya Pradesh Assembly election is scheduled to be held towards the end of 2023.