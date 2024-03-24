Kangana pledges to be 'reliable public servant' after BJP gives her Mandi ticket

New Delhi, March 24 Kangana Ranaut reacted effusively to the BJP's decision to field her as the party's candidate for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, saying, "My beloved Bharat and Bharatiya Janata's own party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has always had my unconditional support."

Mandi is Ranaut's place of birth, where she spent much time during her childhood growing up at her ancestral haveli in the Bhambla village.

Her great-grandfather, Sarju Singh Ranaut, a freedom fighter, was a member of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly from the Indian National Congress, so the multiple award-winning actress and filmmaker is reviving a family tradition of representing the people.

Writing on X, Ranaut said: "I abide by the high command's decision on contesting Lok Sabha polls. I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to being worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor