Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case: Police add murder section based on evidence

In a major development in the Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case, the Delhi Police informed on Tuesday that it had added section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the case.

While section 304 of the IPC is applied in cases of 'culpable homicide not amounting to murder', section 302 of IPC is applied for 'murder'.

"After the collection of evidence, Police have added IPC section 302 in place of section 304," Sagar Preet Hooda, special CP, Law & Order (Zone II, Delhi) said.

The decision on including the murder section was made on basis of physical, oral, forensic and other scientific evidence collected thus far, he added.

Further investigation is underway in the case, police said.

The case pertains to the January 1 incident in which 20-year-old Anjali Singh, who was riding a scooter, was found dead on the street after being allegedly hit and dragged for several kilometres by a car driven by five youths in Outer Delhi's Kanjhawala area.

( With inputs from ANI )

