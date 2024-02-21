Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in UP: Kanpur Congress Workers Welcome Rahul Gandhi as ‘Lord Krishna’ in Epic Symbolism (Watch)

Rahul Gandhi's "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra" has been making its way through Uttar Pradesh for the past few days and is set to arrive in Kanpur soon. To extend a unique welcome to Rahul Gandhi and his yatra, Congress workers in Kanpur have adopted a creative way.

In a distinctive display of political symbolism, Congress workers in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, have erected posters portraying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as ‘Lord Krishna’ and UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai as ‘Arjun’.

#WATCH | Kanpur, UP: Congress workers put up posters showing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as 'Lord Krishna' and UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai as 'Arjun' before the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reaches Kanpur today pic.twitter.com/fzQt6fmcrk — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2024

These posters precede the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, scheduled to arrive in Kanpur today. The comparison between the political figures and revered personalities from the Hindu epic Mahabharata has piqued the curiosity of locals.