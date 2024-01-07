Kanpur Crime: Alive Man Packed in a Box and Thrown Into Drain, CCTV Video Surfaces

A shocking video has surfaced on social media from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, revealing a horrific incident where two youths killed an elderly man by stuffing him into a cardboard box and throwing him into a drain. In the CCTV footage, two people are seen throwing a big cardboard box into the drain while there were many people present on the bridge from where the elderly man was thrown.

The incident occurred in the Barra police station area of the DCP South Zone in Kanpur. The body of the missing elderly man was discovered in the drain on December 21 last year. There are reports that the elderly used to work at a tent house in the area.

According to a report by Zee News, the family members of the elderly man had been seeking justice for 15 days, but the police did not take action. The son visited the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South office, but the case was not registered, and the police were accused of inaction. The son took matters into his own hands and began searching for his father. When he reviewed the CCTV footage, the gruesome incident came to light.