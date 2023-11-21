Kanpur man kills son after argument over switching off TV during World Cup final

In a tragic incident in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a man was arrested for killing his son during an argument that escalated when the son turned off the TV while they were watching the World Cup final between India and Australia.

The incident occurred on Sunday when the victim, Deepak Nishad, requested his father, Ganesh Prasad, to prepare dinner before watching the match. However, Ganesh was engrossed in the game at that moment. Enraged by not receiving his father's attention, Deepak switched off the TV, leading to a heated argument that eventually turned physical. In the heat of the altercation, Ganesh strangled his son with an electric cable wire. After committing the crime, Ganesh fled the scene but was apprehended by the Kanpur police.

According to reports, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Brij Narayan Singh, in charge of Chakeri police station, revealed that frequent arguments between Deepak and Ganesh, primarily related to the son's drinking habit, had occurred before. However, the immediate cause of the murder was a dispute over watching the cricket match. The accused has been taken into custody, and the victim's body is scheduled for a post-mortem examination.