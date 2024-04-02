Kanpur Market Fire: Major Blaze Engulfs Rakhi Mandi Bazaar, Rescue Operations Underway (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out in Rakhi Mandi of Kanpur. Several fire brigade vehicles promptly arrived at the scene and began efforts to control the fire. In the Rakhi Mandi market, thousands of huts and shops have been established. This market is known for its trade in Rakhi (a type of decorative thread) and scrap materials.

Watch: A massive fire broke out in Rakhi Mandi of Kanpur. Several fire brigade vehicles promptly arrives at the scene and began efforts to control the fire. pic.twitter.com/7BLtwWMWJr — IANS (@ians_india) April 2, 2024

Consequently, a significant amount of scrap is accumulated here. Unfortunately, on Tuesday morning, a fire broke out in the scrap section of the market due to unknown reasons. Within a short span of time, the fire intensified rapidly. In the grip of this fire, many huts and shops were engulfed. This caused chaos and outcry in the area. So far, several shops have been reduced to ashes in the incident. Local police forces and firefighting teams are present at the scene. Efforts to control the fire are ongoing. After that, an assessment of the damage can be made.

